Bryan Danielson Leaves Door Open For Return To The Ring At Forbidden Door
Bryan Danielson has left the door open for a potential return to the ring at this year's AEW Forbidden Door PPV event in London.
During and interview with Metro UK, Danielson spoke about his current in-ring status and said that he is enjoying retirement. The former world champion also said that if Tony Khan needed him, there were things he could do to make a return at Forbidden Door possible.
"I’m like, 95% chance no,’ he laughed when asked about returning to the ring at Forbidden Door. "But the reality is that, say you have a big main event and something happens where somebody gets hurt, and Tony says, 'Hey Bryan, we need you for this thing, is there something you could do?'
'Yeah, there’s something I could do. I just have to be careful. But I mean, it’s one of those things where there’s ways to work around it. But you just can’t do it all the time.'
Danielson had his last match in AEW at the October WrestleDream PPV. Danielson wrestled Jon Moxley and lost his AEW World Championship.
MORE: Bryan Danielson Makes Announcement about His Future
Danielson has severe neck issues and confirmed that he hasn't ruled out neck surgery in the interview with Metro.
"I’m making progress, but that still doesn’t mean I won't have to get neck surgery," Danielson said. "I’m trying to avoid it."
Danielson has been a world champion for both AEW and WWE. He joined AEW in 2021 after his contract with WWE expired and has been with the company ever since.
