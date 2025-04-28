WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (4/28/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
The unstoppable train that is WWE keeps rolling right along as Monday Night Raw takes over the T-Mobile Center tonight in Kansas City.
A new alliance has been formed and it's one that should have everyone in the locker room on notice. Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman will all be on the show tonight and there's no doubt that they'll be in a jovial mood after Rollins and Breakker absolutely obliterated Roman Reigns and CM Punk last Monday night in Las Vegas.
What could possibly be next on the agenda for these three with WWE Backlash less than two weeks away in St. Louis?
There must have been something in the water out in Las Vegas, because there was quite a bit of aggressive behavior last week. Moments after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships back to Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, Becky Lynch absolutely unloaded with a vicious assault on her friend and protege Lyra Valkyria.
Did The Man suffer a lapse in good judgment in the heat of the moment, or was there a deeper meaning behind her betrayal of the Women's Intercontinental Champion? Lynch will be on Raw tonight to explain her actions.
Rhea Ripley will not only be on the show tonight, but she'll be in action as Mami takes on The Prodigy Roxanne Perez, and Pat McAfee will be awarded an opportunity to address last week's attack by former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of Raw on Netflix in Kansas City. Check back often for more updates.
The Trifecta of Terror Makes First Official Appearance
There are three things you can count on in life. Death, taxes and Seth Rollins having a plan. The Visionary orchestrated his latest masterpiece to absolute perfection when he colluded with Paul Heyman to win the main event of WrestleMania Saturday. He then let the big dog off the leash to attack Roman Reigns and CM Punk when they sought revenge the next night on Raw.
Rollins, Heyman and Bron Breakker will all be at the T-Mobile Center tonight to shine some light on their new alliance.
Becky Lynch explains her betrayal of Lyra Valkyria
The Man has come around to Kansas City and Becky Lynch will be on Raw to explain her assault on Lyra Valkyria last Monday night in Las Vegas. Lynch was clearly upset that Lyra and herself lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships just a day after winning them at WrestleMania 41, but why did she have to take out her frustrations on the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion? Was Becky also behind the attack on Bayley? Hopefully The Man will answer some questions later tonight.
Pat McAfee addresses Gunther's actions
Gunther was also clearly in a foul mood last Monday night on Raw. After losing his World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41, the Ring General decided to pick a fight with Raw commentator Michael Cole. When his broadcast colleague Pat McAfee came to his aid, the former NFL punter got choked out for his troubles. Gunther has now been suspended by WWE management and will not be on the show tonight when McAfee addresses his actions from a week ago.
Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez
IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer were having a good ole good one last week in Las Vegas, when Roxanne Perez and Giulia decided to insert themselves into the fray. The two former NXT Women's Champions forged an alliance in pursuit of a common enemy and unintentionally found themselves going up against Rhea Ripley in the process. The Prodigy will now get the chance to prove that she has what it takes to stick on Raw when she faces Mami one-on-one tonight in Kansas City.
How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw
WWE Raw Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT
WWE Raw Location:
Location: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri