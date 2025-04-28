Tiffany Stratton Reveals What Charlotte Flair Said To Her After WWE WrestleMania 41 Match
The Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair WWE Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 41 was built on real-life animosity, but it appears the two were all business when it came time to locking up in the ring.
Stratton defeated Flair to retain the title in a physical co-main event match on the Saturday night show, winning her first-ever WrestleMania match. She did not leave unscathed, sporting a shiner on her forehead after the bout ended.
The feud saw each woman take personal shots at one another, which reportedly led to heat on both performers going into the match. However, speaking with Alfred Konuwa, Stratton revealed there was respect shown between the two after the event.
“Yeah, me and Charlotte, of course, after the match, it’s kind of like a sportsmanship thing, you know. We said ‘good game,’ and she said she’s proud of me. But yeah, everything’s good.”- Tiffany Stratton
MORE: Hulk Hogan And Eric Bischoff Tease New Project Together With Mysterious Third Man Involved
An encounter between the two had been teased as a dream match for many, including for the 25-year-old. She acknowledged that there were moments during the build where this became a "never meet your heroes" type of situation, but believed it ultimately fed into the quality of the match they were able to put forward.
“Yeah, of course. I felt that things got personal, and it’s live TV, things happen," she said. "But, I feel, like, everything happens for a reason, and this is how things were supposed to pan out.”
With the loss, Charlotte Flair is now 4-4 all-time at WrestleMania.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (4/28/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Naomi Addresses Possibility Of Leaving WWE To Have Kids
Chelsea Green Says Goodbye To WWE After Losing Women's United States Championship