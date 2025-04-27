Chelsea Green Says Goodbye To WWE After Losing Women's United States Championship
After losing her WWE Women's United States Championship to Zelina Vega on Friday's episode of Smackdown, Chelsea Green has officially said goodbye to WWE... at least for now.
Green took to X on Sunday morning and gave her farewell address to the company, indicating she may be in line for a break from television.
"Goodbye for now," Green wrote. "This is my farewell address." The quote also came along with a picture of the American flag flying at half mast.
Green became the first-ever WWE Women's United States Champion in December of last year when she won a tournament at the relaunched WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Green defeated Michin in the finals to win the championship and held onto the title until she lost it on Friday night.
On Smackdown, Green's Secret Hervice of Alba Fyre and Piper Niven attempted to get involved in the match with Vega to help Green, but they were kicked out of the ringside area by the referee. Vega won soon after with a Code Red into a pinning combination.
The victory for Vega marked her first singles title win in WWE. Afterward, she posed with Triple H for WWE socials.
Reports have not serviced in regards to what this post from Green specifically meant.
While she was not booked to compete at WrestleMania 41, Chelsea was heavily involved in the extensive media blitz leading up to the 'Showcase of the Immortals.' She's also been regularly featured on SmackDown for several months now, so any length of a break is well deserved.
We'll provide more information on Chelsea Green's status as it becomes available.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Chelsea Green Grateful For Fan Support After Being Left Off WrestleMania 41 Card [Exclusive]
Major Update On Mariah May To WWE Rumors
Matt Hardy Gives Major Critique Of Cody Rhodes vs John Cena WrestleMania Main Event
WWE Reportedly Exploring Another Las Vegas WrestleMania In The Very Near Future