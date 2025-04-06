Chris Jericho Answers Whether He'd Consider A Return To WWE As AEW Deal Nears Expiration
Chris Jericho's current AEW contract is due up later this fall and The Nueve is not ruling out a return to WWE down the road.
Variety reported in October of 2022 that Jericho had agreed to a three year contract extension with All Elite Wrestling, which means the clock is ticking down to the end of that deal.
The Learning Tree took part in a forum at a recent Horror Rock and Wrestle Fest event and was asked by a fan if he'd ever consider a return to WWE now that Vince McMahon was no longer in charge of the creative process.
“I would've considered a return to WWE before things had changed. I mean you'd be crazy not to consider it," Jericho said. "I mean, once again, there's two teams that you can play on. Which is amazing. And it's one of the reasons why I wanted to take a chance and go to AEW in the first place. Like, it was a real gamble.”
Jericho mentioned that when he signed with All Elite Wrestling there were no guarantees of a lucrative TV rights deal or selling 81,000 plus tickets to a show at Wembley Stadium in London.
“I thought if I can go there and we make it into something, that now there's competition. And there's options, not just for the fans, but for the guys and girls as well.”
The gamble paid off. Jericho said right now is the best time for professional wrestling since the Monday Night Wars between WWE and WCW.
There are more opportunities for talent to get valuable exposure and more money to be made than ever before.
“So, yeah, of course I would consider going back there. I would consider not going back there too. It just depends on what the situation is and what's going on with me. But, we'll see. I mean, it's not even, never say never. It's consider all your options and choose wisely.”
Chris Jericho will be in action tonight at AEW Dynasty. He'll put his ROH World Championship on the line against Bandido in a mask vs. title match.
