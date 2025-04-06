Will Ospreay Wants To Win The AEW Owen Hart Cup To Honor Hart's Legacy (Exclusive)
Will Ospreay will get a chance to compete in the Owen Hart Cup for the first time this year, with the bracket set to get underway with a match against Kevin Knight at AEW Dynasty.
At 31 years old, Ospreay grew familiar with Hart's legacy through watching the tail-end of his career and tape study over the years. But his first tie to Hart came through holding the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship, a title Hart also carried in the 1980s.
"The best thing about that belt is everyone that held it has their name on the belt, and I couldn't believe how lucky I was that I had a piece of history that Owen Hart was a part of as well," he said.
"I remember being super grateful and just couldn't believe how lucky I was to be in that same category of champions. I feel like the history behind 'The Owen,' it's been pretty well-received. And I'm looking forward to continuing the legacy and putting on great showcase matches."
Ospreay noted he has found himself in awe over the years watching back matches of Owen and digging into his career, and had high praise for the person he was.
"I watched a lot of the stuff from Japan, like his junior heavyweight stuff, and I just feel like he had a snap to him like no one else. And when I watch the documentaries or how much he was a family man and how much he loved his time," Ospreay said. "And I think that's the thing that I respect the most about him, that he was always in a rush to try and get back to his family. That's like, kind of the situation I'm in myself, flying always back and forth to the U.K."
"You could just tell that he was just a decent and amazing human being, and also like an incredible wrestler," he said.
The winner of "The Owen" will get a chance to compete for the AEW World Championship, but standing tall at the end of the tournament would mean far more for Ospreay.
"It's like an incredible accolade to be able to say to people, just to be like, my name and Owen is just attached to there, and it's going to always be something that I can always just say, it's just an attachment," Ospreay said. "It's an incredible accomplishment to be able to put on the wall of accomplishments I've done."
The main card of AEW Dynasty goes live tonight at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m PT on Amazon Prime Video, Triller TV and PPV.com.
