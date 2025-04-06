Nia Jax Addresses Injury Rumors Amid WWE Absence
Is Nia Jax injured? No.
The source? The Irresistible Force herself.
The former WWE Women's Champion has not competed in a WWE ring since she and Candice LeRae lost to Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus at Elimination Chamber last month. Her weeks long absence from WWE programming has sparked injury rumors, which Jax has now shot down in a social media post Sunday morning.
The sudden disappearance of Nia Jax during the home stretch of WrestleMania season is admittedly puzzling. Especially considering her prominent positioning in the SmackDown Women's Division for the past several months.
Jax won the Queen of the Ring Tournament last year and went on to defeat Bayley at SummerSlam to capture the WWE Women's Championship. She held onto the title until this past January when Tiffany Stratton successfully cashed-in her MITB contract.
Further compounding the mystery was Friday's announcement that a No. 1 Contender's Gauntlet Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships is going to be held on the April 11 episode of SmackDown.
Despite being one of the more established teams in the division, Jax and LeRae are not among the competitors.
The winner of Friday's match will go on to face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 41.
It certainly appears that Nia Jax is on track to miss out on her second consecutive 'Showcase of the Immortals' following her full-time return to WWE in the fall of 2023.
In fact, the last time Jax competed on the grandest stage was WrestleMania 37 in Tampa, Florida. She and Shayna Baszler retained their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Natalya and Tamina that weekend.
