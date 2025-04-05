Updated WrestleMania 41 Card After New Matches Made Official On WWE SmackDown
The card is finally starting to fill up for WrestleMania 41, which goes live in just two short weeks from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The main events are locked in as CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will close the show on Saturday, April 19 and Cody Rhodes is set to end the WrestleMania festivities for the third consecutive year when he defends his WWE Championship against John Cena Sunday, April 20.
The topic of the WrestleMania main events was the central focus of this week's Takedown Discussions on our YouTube Channel, as neither of the Royal Rumble winners are headlining this year. Should WWE continue to market the Rumble winners as earning the right to main event WrestleMania?
Gunther, Tiffany Stratton and IYO SKY will each be defending their World Championships on the show, although the Women's World Title Match remains in a state of flux due to the ongoing saga between Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. As of now, it's SKY and Belair one-on-one but look for that to change.
Then there's what was made official Friday night by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. Jade Cargill and Naomi will face each other in the first non-title women's singles match at WrestleMania in nearly 20 years.
LA Knight will be defending his United States Championship against Jacob Fatu after the Samoan Werewolf defeated Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing Match, and the Women's Tag Team Championships will also be on the line.
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will face the winner of next Friday's Tag Team Gauntlet Match that will feature the following teams:
- Kayden Carter and Katana Chance
- Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria & Bayley
- Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark
- B-Fab & Michin
- The Secret Hervice
- Natalya & Maxxine Dupri
The Motor City Machine Guns defeated #DIY Friday to become the new No. 1 Contender's for the WWE Tag Team Championships, but a date for their match against the Street Profits has not been announced. The New Day have also challenged The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championships, but that match has not been made official.
Unfortunately, one of the more marquee matches on the card has been called off. Kevin Owens announced on SmackDown Friday night that he will soon undergo neck surgery and can no longer face Randy Orton at the 'Showcase of the Immortals'.
It's starting to feel as though the newly commissioned Women's Intercontinental and United States Championships will be shut out of WrestleMania this time around. Lyra Valkyria will defend her IC Title this Monday night against Bayley, but just four days later they will be teaming together in the Women's Tag Team Title No. 1 Contender Gauntlet Match.
Chelsea Green is in the early stages of a program with Zelina Vega, but time is running out if they're gonna make it to the big show in Las Vegas. Here's where everything stands as of right this moment:
Confirmed Matches for WrestleMania 41:
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship
Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship
Gunther (c) vs. 'Main Event' Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship
IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair for the Women's World Championship
LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship
Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. TBD for the Women's Tag Team Championships
AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul
Jade Cargill vs. Naomi
Likely to be added to the WrestleMania 41 Card:
Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
War Raiders (c) vs. New Day for World Tag Team Championships
Street Profits (c) defending the WWE Tag Team Championship vs. TBD, rumors are it will be against multiple teams.
Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest
