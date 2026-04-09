Chris Jericho Return Match Official For AEW Dynasty

Chris Jericho shocked the wrestling world last week when he made his return to AEW.

This week on AEW Dynamite, Jericho explained his reason for returning to the company. He also announced that he would compete in his official AEW return match at the AEW Dynasty PPV event on Sunday.

Jericho cut a promo in the ring on AEW Dynamite and said he was proud of all the growth that AEW has had. He said it was a risk to join AEW before it started, but that it was the best thing he's done. Jericho said he's been a part of AEW's past, but wanted to be a part of the future too. Jericho then said he would sign his new AEW contract in the ring.

.@IAmJericho looks back and forward as he prepares to sign his new contract!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/3fGsaRhkDI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 9, 2026

Before he could do that, Ricochet and The Demand walked out. They stood opposite Jericho in the ring and proceeded to tell him not to return to the company. Ricochet told Jericho that he was a part of the past, but that he should just stay away and perform concerts with his band.

Jericho disagreed and signed the contract anyway. He also revealed to the world a nugget in his contract that allowed him to choose his opponent for Dynasty. Jericho said he could pick anybody he wanted that wasn't already on the card. Jericho said he was picking Ricochet.

Chris Jericho vs. Ricochet is official for AEW Dynasty on Sunday and it will be Jericho's first AEW match since last year's Dynasty event. At that show, Jericho lost the ROH World Championship to Bandido.

Chris Jericho brings back old gimmick on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho | All Elite Wrestling - Lee South

In addition to announcing his official return to the ring, Jericho brought back an old gimmick on this week's show. Prior to announcing that he would face Ricochet at Dynasty, Jericho took a page out of his WWE playbook and put Ricochet on "the list."

Just like in WWE, Jericho had a clipboard with his name on it. He clicked a pen to lock it in and the crowd went crazy for the spot. Jericho's list was one of the last big gimmicks Jericho got over in WWE and was central to his WrestleMania match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 33.

Now that @IAmJericho has signed his new contract, he's challenged @KingRicochet for #AEWDynasty and added him to a very special list!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/EtVL2cWC2j — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 9, 2026

AEW Dynasty will air live on PPV on Sunday from Vancouver. Announced matches for the show include MJF vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW Men's World Championship, FTR vs. Copeland and Christian for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championships, Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley, and more.