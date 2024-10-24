Kyle Fletcher Shaves His Head On AEW Dynamite
On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Kyle Fletcher finally addressed why he decided to cost Will Ospreay the AEW International Championship at WrestleDream. And boy was he dramatic about it.
Fletcher stood in the ring with Don Callis next to him and explained to the audience why he turned on his former best friend. Fletcher said that he was tired of being compared to Ospreay and was angry that Ospreay came into AEW and stole his momentum. To prove his point and show the world that he was nothing like Ospreay, Fletcher took a razor and shaved his head bald.
Fletcher and Ospreay were partners in the United Empire faction during their run in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Fletcher came over to AEW as a part of a tag team, but became an up and coming singles wrestler after his partner got injured
Fletcher and Ospreay both joined The Don Callis Family upon signing with AEW and recently tagged together in a match against The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Fletcher even fought on Ospreay's behalf in a match against MJF when Ospreay was feuding with him over the International Championship at All In.
Kyle Fletcher is a former ROH World Tag Team Champion and ROH World Six-Man Champion. He also won tag team gold in New Japan Pro Wrestling. As a singles act, Fletcher is a former ROH World Television Champion.
