Cody Rhodes Reveals Awkward Encounter With Mike Tyson Backstage In AEW
Cody Rhodes is the Undisputed WWE Champ and one of the best entertainers in the world. There's one more thing The American Nightmare excels at: oiling up legendary boxers.
Let us explain.
Rhodes was a guest on a recent episode of 2 Bears 1 Cave and revealed a strange Mike Tyson story that further adds to the boxing legend's mystique. Before Tyson's appearance for a Rhodes' TNT Title match in AEW, the multi-time boxing champion watched other wrestlers oiling themselves up and became curious.
"He just looked at me and asked, ‘Do I need oil?’- Cody Rhodes, 2 Bears 1 Cave
It was one of those moments where I thought, 'This is Mike Tyson, a guy I admire so much—I need this relationship to go well.’ So, I was thinking to myself, 'Does he actually believe he needs oil?’ I said, ‘Yeah, sure, sure.’
Then he took his shirt off. Now, mind you, Mike didn’t even need to take his shirt off for this. He’s standing there, no belt on his jeans, shirtless, and looking at me. This is one of the greatest fighters of all time, someone I truly respect, and he hands me the bottle and says, ‘You do it.’
He put a little on his hands and rubbed some on his chest, but then he turned around. So, I oiled him up. He looked great, honestly. I’ve oiled up other wrestlers before, so it wasn’t the strangest thing.
The weirdest part was what happened next. Right after that, he just threw his shirt right back on over it. I thought, ‘That’s not the point. Are you prepping to rip the shirt off or something?’ But he wasn’t doing anything like that that night.
Watch the full interview below.
So now if you ever meet Mike Tyson and ask him where Cody Rhodes rubbed oil on him, he'll likely respond with: "Spinal." Then your life will be complete.
h/t to WWF Old School for the transcription
