AEW Library Officially Drops On Max Streaming Platform
The AEW library has officially landed on the Max streaming platform ahead of tonight's AEW Dynamite Fight for the Fallen live simulcast on both TBS and Max.
Old AEW content was scheduled to deploy onto the platform at a later date, but it hit the market on the first day of 2025. Currently, almost of all of 2019 content is available to rewatch as is the end of the year Dynamite episodes from October until present. In addition to the 2019 television episodes, that year's PPV events are on the streaming platform as well.
AEW has not included any episodes of AEW Dark or AEW Dark: Elevation in this first dump of library content.
The AEW on Max partnership coincides with the new television deal that the company signed with Warner Brothers Discovery earlier this year. The partnership will keep AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision on TBS and TNT respectively, while simulcasting both shows on Max. AEW will continue to dump their library onto the platform. Later this year, Max will be a home for AEW PPV's.
Tonight's first-ever Max simulcast of AEW Dynamite will feature a major Trios Match between The Death Riders and Rated FTR. Other announced matches on the show include Orange Cassidy vs. Adam Page and The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Acclaimed.
