Tony Khan Announces The Next Title Defense For AEW World Champion Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley is coming off a successful defense of his AEW World Championship, having defeated Orange Cassidy, Jay White and Hangman Adam Page at Worlds End in a Fatal 4-Way Match this past Saturday.
Tony Khan is wasting very little time in throwing him right back into the fire.
We now know that Moxley's next next title defense will be two weeks from New Year's Day at AEW Maximum Carnage in Jon's hometown of Cincinnati, OH.
Tony Khan took to social media Wednesday afternoon to make the announcement, in addition to providing details on how Mox's next challenger will be determined.
A Casino Gauntlet Match will be held next Wednesday at AEW Dynamite in Clarksville, TN and the winner will face Moxley a week later at Maximum Carnage with the AEW World Championship on the line.
There has been no shortage of challengers stepping up to Moxley to try and rescue the company's top prize from his briefcase. After making his return to AEW this weekend, Adam Copeland has made his intentions to win the World Title very clear.
MORE: Adam Copeland: It's The Right Time To Start 'Ugly' Battle with Jon Moxley [Exclusive]
Could the first ever one-on-one match between The Rated R Superstar and Jon Moxley happen in the Champ's hometown? It'd be very fitting considering they'll have the chance to lock up tonight for the first time ever in Copeland's home of Asheville, NC at Fight for the Fallen.
It's currently unknown who will be competing in next week's Casino Gauntlet Match.
