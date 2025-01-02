Becky Lynch's Return, The Rock & More Potential Surprises For The WWE Raw Netflix Premiere
The Netflix Era in WWE has begun with new wrestling related content already available on the streaming giant's platform, but this new partnership really kicks into full gear this coming Monday night with the big Raw on Netflix premiere.
Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque has set up a card for Monday's show that is truly worthy of a Premium Live Event.
CM Punk and Seth Rollins were supposed to headline last year's WrestleMania before Punk's injury, now they'll headline the first ever Raw on Netflix. Roman Reigns takes on Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat, Liv Morgan defends her Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley, John Cena kicks-off his retirement tour and that's just a taste of what's in store for the WWE Universe.
That's also just a taste of what's been announced. What about what hasn't been announced? Surely there will be a few surprises in store to really start off the Netflix Era with a bang, right? We think so. And here are a few safe bets.
Disclaimer: The Takedown on SI is not reporting that any of these events are going to take place this coming Monday.
Becky Lynch's return appears imminent, but will it happen Monday?
The Man could be coming back around to WWE as soon as this Monday. Becky Lynch is still a free agent (as far as anyone knows) after her contract expired last summer, but she's made two recent appearances for WWE and Netflix that have fired up speculation that she'll soon be back in the fold. That includes a brief spot in the official Raw on Netflix trailer above.
While that's far from a surefire indication that she'll appear on the premiere episode this Monday, the card has been set up nicely for Lynch's arrival.
The last time we saw Becky in WWE was back in May when she lost a steel cage match against Liv Morgan with the Woman's World Championship on the line. That belt is still around the waist of Morgan, but maybe not for long as she defends it against Lynch's WrestleMania XL opponent Rhea Ripley. The history she has with both women opens the door for the The Man to pick right back up where she left off in 2023.
It seems like a lock that Penta El Zero Miedo will make his WWE debut on Monday
It's extremely obvious at this point that former AEW World Tag Team and Trios Champion Penta El Zero Miedo is WWE bound. While there's been no official confirmation that he signed with the company, mysterious vignettes began airing a few weeks back indicting a new arrival to Raw was on the way. The 15 second teaser from this past Monday all but confirmed that it is in fact Penta who will be debuting.
MORE: 5 Facts About Penta El Zero Miedo Ahead of His Rumored WWE Debut
Fans should also expect more than just an appearance from Penta. The New Day challenged Rey Mysterio and a partner of his choosing to a tag team match this coming Monday. Leaving the door open for Mysterio to select whomever he wants is a major signal that his partner won't just be a member of the LWO. Especially when Woods called out Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde and Zelina Vega individually without fear.
The Rock could appear during or after Bloodline Tribal Combat
The Rock has not appeared on WWE programming since he made his surprise appearance to close out Bad Blood in October. The message that The Final Boss conveyed that night was crystal clear. He did not approve of Roman Reigns teaming up with Cody Rhodes, or Jimmy Uso's hand in helping the longtime rivals defeat Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.
Fast forward to this coming Monday and Roman Reigns will once again be facing off against his cousin. The OTC and the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa, will battle it out in Tribal Combat for the right to wear the Ula Fala and sit at the head of the table.
Regardless of whether The Rock plans to compete at WrestleMania 41 or not, as of now the belief is he won't, would The Final Boss really sit on the sidelines with the future of his Bloodline resting on the results of this one high stakes match-up? Would The Rock really miss out on the big Netflix premiere under any circumstances? Our guess is no.
Other possible surprise appearances by Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Stephanie McMahon or Tiffany Stratton
It's been nearly two years since Alexa Bliss has competed in WWE. Her last appearance came at the 2023 Royal Rumble where she lost a Raw Women's Championship match to Bianca Belair. She took time away from the company to welcome her daughter into the world, but Bliss has reportedly been training for her return to the ring.
The arrival of Little Miss Bliss would be a wonderful and genuine surprise as WWE has not telegraphed her return in the slightest, as they have with both Lynch and Penta.
Charlotte Flair is due back at any moment after missing all of last year with a knee injury, but it feels like a return to SmackDown is more likely for The Queen. A Tiffany Stratton MITB cash-in attempt cannot be ruled out, but the creative team has seemingly cooled on the idea of her using the briefcase on Liv Morgan in weeks since Survivor Series.
Lastly, an unannounced Stephanie McMahon appearance would not be out of the realm of possibility. The former WWE CEO has been on screen a few times during major events since she resigned from her position and that could certainly happen again soon. Especially given the significance of Monday's Netflix debut.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw On Netflix: Date, Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Jade Cargill Shares Another Cryptic Social Media Post; What On Earth Is Going On?
Wrestlers With The Most Wins In WWE, AEW, TNA & More In 2024