Daniel Garcia Announces That He's Re-Signed With AEW
Daniel Garcia is sticking around in All Elite Wrestling.
The former ROH Pure Champion made a surprise appearance on the special Title Tuesday (10/8) episode of AEW Dynamite, his first since losing to MJF at All Out in Chicago.
Garcia's absence from television was reportedly due to a lack of a long-term commitment to the company. Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that MJF emerged victorious at All Out because Garcia had not yet signed a contract extension.
WWE was said to be heavily interested in acquiring the talented 26-year-old, but Paul Levesque and company will have to wait a while longer if they're going to be able to obtain his services. Garcia told the crowd in Spokane, Washington Tuesday night that he wants to stay where the best wrestle, so he'll be sticking around in AEW.
He promised that he's a new man. One that will not whine and complain when he loses a match, but instead is vowing to be a man that Tony Khan can build the future of AEW around.
Garcia closed out his segment by putting all the champions in All Elite Wrestling on notice, saying that he's coming for their gold.
There's no word yet on the terms of Daniel Garcia's deal, but as soon as any information becomes available, we will give you an update on this developing story.
