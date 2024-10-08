Wrestling On FanNation

AEW Parent Company Revealed In Lawsuit Filing

Zack Heydorn

AEW on YouTube

AEW revealed key details regarding their corporate structure with a disclosure statement filing for a lawsuit involving former AEW Collision announcer, Kevin Kelly.

Wrestlenomics is reporting that the filing revealed that Beatnik Investments LLC is the parent company of AEW. Beatnik Investments is owned by the Khan family - Tony Khan and his sister Shanna Khan. The filing also indicates that no publicly owned corporation owns 10 percent or more of AEW stock. The filing came as part of a federal court requirement in the Kevin Kelly's defamation and misclassification lawsuit. AEW is working to get that lawsuit moved.

According to Wrestlenomics, Beatnik Investments was created in 2017. AEW was founded in 2019 and recently signed a new television deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. The new deal will keep AEW's flagship AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision television shows on TBS and TNT for three more years with a fourth year as an option.

The new TV deal with WBD will also place AEW content on the Max streaming service. AEW Dynamite and Collision will be available to watch live on Max in 2025 and the back catalog of AEW programming will be available as well. In addition to weekly television, AEW PPV events will be available on Max at a discounted price late in 2025.

Zack Heydorn
