AEW Commentator Taz Undergoes Successful Surgery
AEW Commentator and Manager Taz is going to be taking time away from the company as he recovers from a total knee replacement.
Taz took to social media on Tuesday to announce that his surgery went well, even though he did not receive the post-op room that he had requested. Regardless, his road to recovery is officially underway.
AEW cooked up a storyline angle ahead of the 5-year Anniversary of Dynamite where Taz was the victim of a random assault in the parking lot of the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh. Nigel McGuinness was then brought in to take his place on commentary for the show.
His son HOOK is now out for revenge. The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil has called out whomever was responsible for taking out his father tonight on Title Tuesday.
Will the mystery attacker reveal themselves? We will keep you posted on what happens on this special episode of AEW Dynamite.
Recommended
Claudio Castagnoli Warns Bryan Danielson Fans Ahead Of AEW Dynamite [Exclusive]
AEW Parent Company Revealed In Lawsuit Filing