Dr Britt Baker Set To Return On AEW Dynamite

#AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY!@TotalMtgArena | Bridgeport, CT

LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT | @TBSNetwork



After one month away, Dr. @realBrittBaker D.M.D returns to #AEW, looking to climb the ranks of the Women’s Division once again!



Don’t miss the return of the D.M.D in Bridgeport CT! pic.twitter.com/jBkYIGpPwa