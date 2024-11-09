Dr Britt Baker Set To Return On AEW Dynamite
Britt Baker will make her return to AEW this week on Dynamite. The company announced the news with a social media post on Friday night.
Baker has been away from the company for over a month and hasn't been seen since beating Serena Deeb on the 5th anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite. Prior to that, she also had a hiatus from AEW and wasn't with the company for over a month after losing to Mercedes Mone at the All In PPV event inside Wembley Stadium near the end of August.
Baker is a former AEW Women's World Champion and has been a staple act for AEW since the company launched in 2019. She was the first star signed to the AEW women's division when the company started, but has had infrequent appearances for the company throughout the last year due to serious health issues.
MORE:Dr. Britt Baker Faces Many Unknowns About Her Future as AEW Dynamite Celebrates Five Year Anniversary [Exclusive]
Baker has also had some personal issues happening in her life. Adam Cole recently revealed in an exclusive interview with The Takedown that he and Baker had split up. The two have been together as a couple for many years.
AEW did not reveal what Baker would do on Dynamite in regards to her return.
Recommended
Malakai Black's Future in Question After AEW Dynamite; Match Ending Fuels Fan Speculation
Megan Thee Stallion And Mercedes Mone Had Agreement With AEW Before WWE Deal [REPORT]