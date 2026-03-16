Dr. Britt Baker Addresses Lengthy Absence During AEW Revolution

The wait continues for fans of Dr. Britt Baker.

It's been well over a year since the former AEW Women's World Champion last wrestled a match, and there appears to be no end in sight to her hiatus.

Dr. Baker addressed her lengthy absence Sunday night on social media as AEW Revolution was on the air. A fan tagged her in a post on X, expressing their desire to see Britt come back to the company. She reposted it with a simple caption, "Not up to me."

Not up to me https://t.co/KuCujr8VW0 — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) March 16, 2026

Dr. Britt Baker was not among the big returns at AEW Revolution

The social media exchange came after a number of returns and debuts took place Sunday night, including a very surprising appearance from three-time WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet rolled into the ring after "Timeless" Toni Storm defeated her good friend, Marina Shafir, and made a gesture toward the former AEW Women's World Champion that suggested she wanted a fight. No one would have guessed that Rousey would make her return to wrestling two months before her first MMA bout in over a decade.

Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega all came back during Revolution as well, but there was no sign of the good doctor.

Not to put words in her mouth, but Britt's post certainly suggests that she's willing to make her return to television if called upon. Her last match came back on the November 13, 2024 edition of AEW Dynamite, where she defeated Penelope Ford in a singles bout.

Dr. Britt Baker | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

AEW President Tony Khan gave his latest update on Dr. Baker's status with the company last month during an interview on iHeartMedia's Battleground Podcast.

"Britt’s still somebody very highly regarded and respected here in AEW. So, I would expect to see Britt back in AEW. I just don’t wanna say when," Khan said. "It’ll be a good thing for everybody when Britt returns and I think it’s gonna be very, very good in terms of AEW. Right now, when you look at how the roster has evolved, there’s more and more fresh matches."

These were not dissimilar from comments that Khan has made in the past regarding Britt, but she remains off the road.

Dr. Baker signed a five-year contract extension back in 2021, which puts her on track to become a free agent either later this year or in early 2027. However, the possibility does exist that the company chooses to tack some additional time onto her deal to keep her from hitting the open market. As always, we'll keep you posted as more information becomes available.