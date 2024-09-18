Dustin Rhodes AEW Contract Set to Expire Soon [REPORT]
Dustin Rhodes has become an essential performer in Ring of Honor in recent months, but his AEW/ROH contract is reportedly up sooner rather than later.
The Natural currently holds both the ROH World Tag Team Championships (with Sammy Guevara) and the Six-Man World Tag Team Championships (with Marshall and Ross Von Erich), but Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select says his current deal is set to run out this fall. Perhaps as soon as this month.
While there's been no update on an official expiration date, Fightful reported last year that Rhodes’ AEW contract would come to an end in September of 2024. Which would not leave much time for both sides to hammer out an extension if that remains the case.
The 55-year-old has been All Elite since the company's first show in 2019. In addition to his various onscreen rolls, Rhodes has reportedly been a creative contributor for the AEW/ROH Women’s Division behind the scenes.
Ross Sapp did not mention if a new deal was currently being negotiated or if Dustin was likely to hit free agency. We'll update this story with more information as it become available.
