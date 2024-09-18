Joe Hendry Files For Three New Trademarks With USPTO
Yesterday (September 17), TNA star Joe Hendry filed three trademarks with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO), as reported by Fightful.
The trademarks filed are for "Joe Hendry," "I Believe In Joe Hendry," and "Say His Name And He Appears."
Full description of the trademarking filing:
Entertainment services in the nature of live audio performances by a musician; Entertainment services in the nature of live musical performances; Entertainment services, namely, providing non-downloadable prerecorded music, information in the field of music, and commentary and articles about music, all on-line via a global computer network; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes
Hendry is currently under contract with TNA, while making occasional appearances on WWE's NXT.
