Orange Cassidy Reveals Wrestling Nicknames Tony Khan Has Come Up With
If you could give yourself a professional wrestling nickname, what would it be? Could you do it like AEW owner Tony Khan, because it's something he apparently does quite often?
On the latest episode of Barstool Rasslin', AEW superstar and former International champion Orange Cassidy let a secret out of the bag to host Brandon Walker in that Khan has come up with plenty of great wrestling names which haven't seen the light of day publicly or on AEW TV.
“Tony Khan comes up with some great professional wrestling names," Cassidy told Walker. "Fun [names], this is like if you were gonna have somebody go on TV and get beat up for three minutes, this would be that guy."
Moments later, Cassidy pulled out his cell phone and decided to reveal some of the names with Khan in another area of the studio, pretending to be producing the podcast episode.
“Tony, this is probably your best one. High Risk Ronnie Rice. Maybe it’s Bedtime Pete Benitez," Cassidy revealed. "That sounds great though. That’s great. That’s actually a really good name. That is a fourth-floor pandemic era [name]."
When Walker asked if he likes to give wrestlers their character names, Khan admitted that he does, but only for fun. Cassidy returned and continued reading off names from his phone including names like "The Current" Blaze Voltage and Tony "The Big Dog" Tiger. But Khan interjected with a zinger.
"Left Nut Mike Ramirez," Khan said while laughing.
"Yeah, Left Nut Mike Ramirez. I didn’t know if you wanted me to say that," Cassidy responded.
AEW Dynamite airs Wednesday evening with featured matches including Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Continental titleholder Kazuchika Okada taking on International Champion Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita.
Cassidy will also be on the show as he battles former AEW Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho.