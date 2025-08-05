Dustin Rhodes Confirms Major Double Surgery For August 21st
Dustin Rhodes has revealed he will go under the knife for major surgery on August 21st.
In a social media post on X on Tuesday, Rhodes revealed that he needs two knee replacements to fix the damage he sustained during his match with Kyle Fletcher. Rhodes wrote on X:
Knees are both destroyed. I have to go under the knife August 21st. They can't actually fix the damage so we are getting 2 knee Replacements. Damn! #KeepSteppin- @dustinrhodes on X
By the way.......This Is NOT THE END
Rhodes then followed up on that post, adding "I promise to push myself as hard as possible to make it back. I still got lots to do. But in the mean time, just want to say thank you to you all for checking on me and giving me words of encouragement."
He was also excited to look ahead and what's next for AEW.
Truly excited for whatever comes next in @AEW !!!- Dustin Rhodes
Love it here. And damn......5***** match at 56! Never let anybody tell u you cant do or accomplish something. Never quit. Grateful
It was over the weekend following Saturday's episode of AEW Collision when Rhodes initially took to X to reveal he needed a "very invasive major surgery," and that he was in a "terrible amount of pain."
The loss to Fletcher ended Rhodes' reign as TNT Champion, a title he held since AEW All in: Texas on July 12.
Dustin Rhodes' career
While the 56-year-old Rhodes has vowed to return, if this surgery does mean the end to his illustrious career, he could go out knowing he was one of the best to ever do it.
Rhodes joined AEW in 2019 and has been a part of the promotion ever since. Before that he also found success in WCW, and had multiple stints with WWE, where he is most well known for his groundbreaking character, Goldust.
Rhodes has won over 25 championships in his career across a plethora of promotions, including holding the Intercontinental, Hardcore, and Tag Team Championships in WWE. The US Heavyweight and Tag Team Championships in WCW. The TNT Championship in AEW, and multiple ROH Tag Team Championships in Ring of Honor, among others.
Rhode's is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, and the brother to current WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes.
