MJF Reveals Details On Bad Bunny's Love For Pro Wrestling: "This Is Wild"
Happy Gilmore 2, starring Adam Sandler, released exclusively on Netflix on July 25th, 2025. The cast featured a plethora of stars who are closely tied to professional wrestling, such as MJF, Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch, and rapper/singer Benito Ocasio (a.k.a Bad Bunny).
Former AEW World Champion, MJF, would speak with Liam Crowley for Coffee Chats with Screen Rant, and the two talked a ton about both professional wrestling and the filming of Happy Gilmore 2.
Max spoke about working alongside Bad Bunny and how the two talked a lot about professional wrestling, with MJF saying:
"Me and Bad Bunny, we just shot the s*** about wrestling every day. He’s the coolest dude ever. Super down to earth. Super awesome."- MJF [h/t Fightful]
Max and Liam applauded Bad Bunny for his love of the sport and how much of a student of the game he has been. MJF also confirmed that they both have seen each other's work.
"Yeah, and I’ve seen his. He loves wrestling. He was telling me shit about my matches in great detail. I’m like, ‘This is wild."- MJF [h/t Figtful]
Bad Bunny Might Be The Greatest Celebrity Wrestler
Earlier in the year, Bad Bunny made an appearance on Hot Ones and spoke candidly about his time spent working in the WWE.
He talked about how a spot which saw Damian Priest hitting him with a kendo stick was the most painful thing he did, claiming he believed they didn't hurt as a kid because its a "little wooden stick".
Bunny also laid out the claim that he is the greatest WWE celebrity wrestler ever, after Sean Evans said it was his opinion that Bad Bunny was the best. Bad Bunny responded, "That is a fact."
Working in the WWE, Bad Bunny has had three total matches.
- WrestleMania 37 with Damian Priest vs. The Miz & John Morrison.
- Competing in the 2022 Royal Rumble match.
- Backlash 2023 in a San Juan Street Fight against Priest.
Despite only having three total performances, many fans and fellow wrestlers have given Bad Bunny appreciation for taking the sport seriously and putting in the effort.
