Dustin Rhodes Knows Who He Wants To Wrestle In AEW Retirement Match
Dustin Rhodes still has a few years left with his in-ring wrestling career, but it's never too early to start thinking about retirement.
The Natural was a guest on the Battleground Podcast this week and was asked if he had any plans in mind for his eventual farewell match. Rhodes said he did, but he's keeping who he wants to work with very close to the vest.
"I have had this planned the last couple of years of who I want to finish up with. That's going to take place in three years. It's going to be tough to step away. By no means am I anywhere on Sting's level, but I want that same kind of out. I think I've earned it."
Rhodes signed a multi-year contract extension with AEW late last year, and dubbed it his 'One Last Ride.'
While the ROH World Tag Team and ROH World Six-Man Team Team Champion is definitely an old school wrestler, he's apparently not looking for an old school ending to his career.
If Rhodes has it his way, he won't be going out as so many others have done over his decades in the business. He'll let his opponent stare at the lights during the three-count.
"I want to win. I want to win that last match. I don't want to lose. It means a lot to me, and I have been putting a lot of thought into it. I would say probably about three years. Things change. We'll see where they take us. It's hard enough to even say, 'It's almost time, Dustin.' That's tough."
The 55-year-old knows it's going to be an emotional day whenever he finally does leave his boots in the ring, but he'll be able to take comfort in the fact that he's not fully leaving the business once his in-ring days are over.
"I'll be coaching and still producing, which I'm doing right now anyway. I love that. Passing all my knowledge to the young kids, that's the payoff. When I teach them something and they go out and do it and it works. That's the payoff, me passing on my knowledge and experience to the younger generation."
Dustin Rhodes is set to face one of this generations' brightest new stars, MJF, Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite.
