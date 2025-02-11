Wrestling On FanNation

Liv Morgan Shows Off Horror Eye Injury After Taking Knee To The Face On WWE Raw

SI Wrestling Staff

WWE.com

Liv Morgan suffered a horror eye injury during her match last night on WWE Raw.

Morgan participated in a tag team match alongside Raquel Rodriguez against IYO Sky and Dakota Kai. During the match, Morgan took a knee to the face from Sky before being pinned and losing the match.

Later in the show, Morgan would appear in a backstage segment alongside Dominik Morgan and Finn Balor with the very visible injury.

Later that night after the show, Morgan posted images of her injury on social media, jokingly captioning her post that Dom thinks she's still cute.

.. @DomMysterio35 says I’m still cute 💁🏼‍♀️

@YaOnlyLivvOnce

See the pictures below.

Morgan is one of six superstars set to wrestle in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match with the hopes of securing a world title match at WrestleMania. Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, and Bayley will also participate in the match, with the final two contenders currently unknown.

