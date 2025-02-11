WWE Announces Roadblock Special Event For NXT In March

WWE Roadblock is coming to The Theater at MSG on Tuesday, March 11th!



Presale starts tomorrow, February 12, at 10am ET with code: NXTLIVE



🔗MORE INFO: https://t.co/yfJQKQrRki

🎟️ TICKETS: https://t.co/rKKLI6j3CN pic.twitter.com/OnUDkNc7Zx