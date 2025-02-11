WWE Announces Roadblock Special Event For NXT In March
WWE will be bringing back the Roadblock event for NXT on the Road to WrestleMania this spring.
The company announced on Tuesday morning that Roadblock would be a live NXT special airing on the CW Network on March 11 from inside The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Tickets for the event will go on sale to the public on Friday morning with a pre-sale beginning on Wednesday.
"WWE today announced Roadblock will take place Tuesday, March 11 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City," a company press release stated.
"The special episode of NXT will air live on The CW starting at 8pm ET. Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 14 at 10am ET / 7am PT via Ticketmaster. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive pre-sale by visiting Ticketmaster and using the code NXTLIVE starting Wednesday, February 12 at 10am ET / 7am PT until Thursday, February 13 at 11:59pm ET / 8:59pm PT.
MORE: New Day Continued Assault On Rey Mysterio After WWE Raw Went Off Air
This announcement comes during a big week for NXT. On Saturday, the brand will present its annual Vengeance Day PLE, which will feature multiple championship matches including Oba Femi vs. Grayson Waller vs. Austin Theory for the NXT Championship, Roxanne Perez vs. Bayley vs. Guilia for the NXT Women's Championship, Je'Von Evans vs. Ethan Page, Stephanie Vaquer vs. Fallon Henley for the NXT Women's North American Championship, and more.
The first Roadblock event in WWE was a main roster special event on the WWE Network in 2016. It stayed on the calendar and hit a second time at the end of that year, but then wasn't used again until NXT picked it up beginning in 2022.
Last year, the Roadblock event featured Carmelo Hayes vs. Tony D'Angelo for a shot at the NXT Championship on the line at Stand and Deliver.
