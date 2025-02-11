Toni Storm Files For Multiple Trademarks With USPTO
Toni Storm has filed two new trademarks with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO).
On February 10, Storm (real name Toni Rossall) filed trademarks under the category of entertainment services for both "Toni Storm" and "Timeless."
Full description:
“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hats.”
On February 15, Toni Storm will finally get her rematch against Mariah May for the AEW Women's Championship at Grand Slam Australia.
MORE: AEW Grand Slam Australia Preview: Date, Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Storm also recently revealed a first look at her character Clara Mortensen in the film, Queen of the Ring, which is set to hit theaters on March 7th.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Mattel Set To Launch Hilarious New John Cena Action Figure
WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton Has Harsh Words For Logan Paul
New Day Continued Assault On Rey Mysterio After WWE Raw Went Off Air
Liv Morgan Shows Off Horror Eye Injury After Taking Knee To The Face On WWE Raw