MJF Explains What's Wrong With Modern Wrestling

MJF recently discussed the state of modern professional wrestling and named one major problem he sees with the business today.

Since MJF joined AEW in 2019, he has become one of the company's top stars. He has won the world title three times, and he has also held the International Championship, among other accolades. Though fans have speculated that he could leave the company and sign with WWE over the years, he has remained loyal to AEW, and he often speaks out against WWE's business practices.

Throughout MJF's rise, the industry has evolved in several ways. He previously criticized today's independent wrestling scene, and now the former world champion has shared his thoughts on the state of the industry, both from an economic perspective and that of the product itself.

MJF says he's sick of a homogenized standard in wrestling

MJF | All Elite Wrestling

In an interview with Chris Mueller of Bleacher Report, the outspoken AEW star was asked to comment on the current state of professional wrestling. He first noted that, business-wise, it's hard to say that wrestling isn't in a good place because multiple companies have been getting lucrative deals and generating impressive gates.

"This is the most amount of money that's ever been made off of pro wrestling ever between TV deals and gates," MJF said. "I'm a 30-year-old man and I've already sold more million-dollar houses than most Hall of Famers. I think wrestling is in a really good place."

That being said, MJF made it clear that he sees ways the industry could improve, especially regarding the bell-to-bell action. MJF made it clear that he's tired of so much sameness in the ring, and he'd like to see more styles.

"I'm getting really sick of [how] there's like a homogenized standard of what good is bell to bell, and I would love to see more styles," he said. "It's like cake batter ice cream. I had cake batter on an almost daily basis, over and over and over again. "But eventually, because the flavor was so rich, I kind of got sick of it. And I yearned for the days of vanilla. I couldn't handle anymore. And I think that's happened with wrestling."

MJF made it clear that it's good to have options. He reflected on his own rise while underlining his critique, noting that he gave people the "different flavor of ice cream" they had been wanting. This can be applied to the growth of AEW and other companies as well, as they have offered different styles and products than WWE.

The eyes of the wrestling world will be on AEW this weekend, as the company will return to Wembley Stadium for All In. There, MJF will compete in the Casino Gauntlet Match, hoping to earn a shot at the world title. The Takedown on SI will have coverage of the event as it airs.