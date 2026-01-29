AEW Dynamite Results (1/28/26): Andrade Beats Swerve, Kris Statlander Retains, Tommaso Ciampa Debuts

The AEW Men's World Heavyweight Championship picture reached a new boiling point on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

The show opened this week with a match between Kenny Omega and Rocky Romero. Omega took care of business and won the match with a One Winged Angel. This furthered Omega's case for a future world championship match against MJF.

Omega said as much in a promo after his win. Omega is focused on the world championship, but so is his former tag team partner and former AEW World Champion, "Hangman" Adam Page. Page walked out and stood face to face with Omega in the ring.

JUST ANNOUNCED! The winner of @SwerveConfident and @AndradeElIdolo will face @KennyOmegamanX NEXT WEEK and the winner of that match will get one step closer to facing @The_MJF at #AEWRevolution!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/sIoD6Z6VsB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 29, 2026

Page said that he would rather team with Omega than battle him, but that he would go to war with him for the world championship. Page said that nobody else would be the next champion, because it was going to be him.

Those words brought out Swerve Strickland. Like Page, Strickland also said that he would do anything to win. Strickland walked over and stood in front of Omega. He then reiterated that he would do anything to win the championship.

"As The Most Dangerous Man in AEW, I don't care who I have to stomp out, ravage and go through to get what I want!"



.@SwerveConfident wants to set the record straight for Hangman and @KennyOmegamanX.



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/FsqGWOW01p — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 29, 2026

In the main event, Andrade El Idolo defeated Swerve Strickland. Idolo got the upper hand in the end with a low blow. He then hit his finisher for the victory. Now, he'll face Kenny Omega next week.

After the match, MJF was interviewed backstage and each of the title contenders stopped him. Page was the last guy to do it and started MJF down before he got in his car and drove away as the show ended.

In a major surprise this week, Tommaso Ciampa made his AEW debut. Ciampa has been with WWE for years, but shocked the wrestling world when he accepted Mark Briscoe's TNT Championship open challenge.

Briscoe defeated El Clon to retain his TNT Championship, but then got on the microphone and offered up a challenge for Collision on Saturday night. Briscoe said anyone could take the match unless they were in the Don Callis Family. Ciampa walked out to the ring.

The "Psycho Killer" Tommaso Ciampa has answered @SussexCoChicken's challenge #AEWCollision for THIS SATURDAY NIGHT!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/YPnzLL2hZo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 29, 2026

In the ring, Ciampa walked directly up to Mark Briscoe and stood in his face. He then gave him a quick kiss on the cheek before leaving the ring. As he did, the announce team said the match was official.

The AEW Women's World Championship was on the line this week, but the champion took care of business. Kris Statlander defeated Thekla and retained her title. Thekla had been chasing the title for weeks, but lost to Statlander due to Statlander's inverted piledriver. After the match, Megan Bayne confronted Statlander and is a clear challenger for her title.

The Megasus @MeganBayne isn't giving @CallMeKrisStat a moment to relax after her big win!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/TR5TT7RRQd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 29, 2026

In other action this week, Jon Moxley successfully defeated Ace Austin in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match. Also, Kazuchika Okada and Kyle Fletcher finally put to bed their feud over "the screwdriver" incident at Worlds End. Okada took accountability for using it instead of Fletcher, but said that he didn't mean to hurt Fletcher or his chances at advancing in the tournament. Fletcher accepted his apology.

In the men's tag team division, FTR defeated Davis and Doyle to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships. It was the third championship match on the show and third time the champion retained.

FTR had some outside assistance in winning the match. Jon Moxley and The Death Riders interfered and hit Mark Davis with a championship belt. That allowed FTR to hit the Shatter Machine for the victory.

The Death Riders just got some payback against @TheDonCallis Family for their attack earlier tonight by costing them the AEW World Tag Team Titles!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/LJdH0YMeV6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 29, 2026

Also, a special vignette aired for the return of The Young Bucks. The Bucks said they were coming back to run the tag division and then the announce team revealed they would be returning to AEW on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Finally, MJF addressed the AEW fans, but was quickly challenged by Brody King. King interrupted MJF just a few seconds after he began talking. When he got in the ring, MJF begged him to talk like men and King obliged.

NEXT WEEK! @BrodyXKing will face @The_MJF in an ELIMINATOR MATCH and if Brody wins, he's called his shot for #AEWGrandSlam Australia!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/Ji0uuiUJrw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 29, 2026

MJF talked down to King and told him that he needed to beat someone that matters in order to maybe earn a shot at his world championship. King responded and told MJF to follow him. He said he and Tony Khan decided King vs. MJF in an Eliminator Match would be the best match to determine if he was a suitable world title contender.

King said that the match was made official by Tony Khan for next week. If King wins, he'll face MJF for the AEW World Championship at AEW Dynamite in Australia.

AEW Dynamite Results

Kenny Omega defeated Rocky Romero

Jon Moxley defeated Ace Austin

Mark Briscoe defeated El Clon to retain the TNT Championship, Tommaso Ciampa debuted to answer an open challenge for Saturday's edition of AEW Collision

Kris Statlander defeated Thekla to retain the AEW Women's World Championship

FTR defeated Davis and Doyle to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Andrade defeated Swerve Strickland

