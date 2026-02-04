The Latest on AJ Styles Potentially Wrestling After His WWE Retirement

AJ Styles' WWE career is effectively done, but has he truly wrestled his last match?

Heading into 2026, wrestling fans believed they would have many more months of AJ Styles' WWE career to enjoy, but few predicted it would end as soon as the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. Styles passed out in Gunther's rear naked choke during their match, effectively ending his WWE career.

The Phenomenal One had the opportunity to take off his gloves and leave them in the ring on Saturday, but chose to keep them on instead, igniting speculation that his in-ring career outside of WWE isn't finished. We now have an update on what might be next for the former WWE Champion.

AJ Styles was a big topic of conversation at AEW last week. Nobody seems to know his official status, but if he becomes available, everyone we spoke to in AEW believes he will be approached by them.



Lots more at @FightfulSelect pic.twitter.com/MmtrG7Aw0v — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 3, 2026

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), while they initially reported months ago that AJ Styles' WWE contract would expire in February, he can't verify that's still the case at the moment.

WWE sources indicated to Sapp that, regardless of what happens in the future, Styles did his retirement with the company his way.

Despite this, there is a lot of speculation based on Styles actions following his match at the Royal Rumble that his in-ring career isn't finished, and Sapp provided an update on multiple scenarios that could see The Phenomenal One back in the ring later this year.

Could we see AJ Styles work a match in TNA or AEW in 2026?

Sapp would go on to state that, as far as doing something with TNA Wrestling goes, it was communicated to him through WWE sources that if Styles had wanted to work there badly enough, he could have done so while under contract with them.

Sapp reports that AJ's impending WWE retirement was a big topic of conversation last week at AEW Dynamite. But as of today, he has been unable to confirm if the company has reached out to make him an offer. However, an offer is "universally expected," noting that AEW would absolutely bring the former WWE Champion into the company if they are able to do so.

In addition to TNA and AEW, it was noted that New Japan Pro-Wrestling would also want to bring the former Bullet Club member back in the fold if Styles was open to a return.

While Styles' future outside of WWE remains frustratingly unclear, one thing is for certain: his in-ring career with WWE is done. What's next for him outside of the company he's spent the last decade in is anybody's guess.

