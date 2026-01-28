Harley Cameron Provides Career Update on Saraya

It's been a bit since pro wrestling fans have seen Saraya on national television with a pro wrestling company. Her last match for AEW was in 2024, while her last for WWE was long before that.

Saraya is a former women's world champion in both AEW and WWE. She's a surefire Hall of Famer someday, but the question is whether or not she's going to return to pro wrestling.

Saraya had retired from wrestling in 2018 because of a neck injury. She returned with a vengeance to AEW in 2022 at the Grand Slam event that year from inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. She hasn't officially retired this time around, but has kept a low profile after leaving AEW.

Harley Cameron provided the most recent update on the future of Saraya in a wrestling ring. During a new interview with TMZ, Cameron not only clued fans in on what the future is for Saraya, but she also detailed just how much Saraya helped her develop as a pro wrestler.

"She’s one of my best friends and she’s just one of the best people," Cameron said. "I attribute a lot of my career development and growth to her and I learned so much from her. I learned so much about wrestling on television. I was so lucky to be put in that position with her because I feel like I got a decade of experience just working with her in the year that we got to be together.”

Harley Cameron provides update on Saraya

Cameron continued on, and while she didn't give an exact return date for Saraya, she said her friend is keeping her future under wraps for the time being.

“She’s been pretty close-lipped about what’s coming next, but I think she obviously took some time away, and I know she’s been doing some great things outside of the wrestling world and staying really busy. I think she’s definitely at a point in her life where whatever she does next, she’s going all in. So I’m really excited to see what that is.” Harley Cameron on Saraya

Since Saraya left AEW, Cameron has catapulted herself into plenty of television time on Dynamite and Collision.

Cameron and Willow Nightingale as Babes of Wrath became the first-ever AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions in 2025. The duo won a women's tag team tournament to earn that honor.

Since winning the belts, they've been fighting champions and have defended them against top teams like Sisters of Sin and the combo of Mercedes Mone and Athena.

