Injury Update on Rey Mysterio Following WWE Monday Night Raw

There was some concern about Rey Mysterio's health coming out of Monday night's episode of WWE Raw in Toronto, but there was a positive update on Tuesday.

The WWE Hall of Famer suffered an injury during his match with Austin Theory, which forced referee Rod Zapata to throw up the dreaded "X" sign in order to call off Bron Breakker from including Mysterio in a post-match assault on Penta and Dragon Lee.

He was seen clutching at his ribs and shoulder area while being attended to by medical personnel, and he was also noticeably favoring his leg prior to the end of the match. Not much concrete information is available about Mysterio's injury at this time, but Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that the former World Champion is not seriously hurt.

That's good news for his long-term prospects, but his status for the Royal Rumble on Saturday remains up in the air.

Mysterio is currently one of the 15 WWE Superstars who have been announced for the Men's Royal Rumble Match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, alongside his buddies Penta and Dragon Lee, all of The Vision, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Gunther, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Oba Femi and Je'Von Evans.

If Rey is unable to compete this Saturday, that could open the door for Finn Balor to take his spot. The PrinXe was informed by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce that the Men's Royal Rumble Match was full on Monday. He then proceeded to take his anger out on World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, and ruined his title defense against AJ Styles in the process.

Rey Mysterio just returned to the ring in November

Rey Mysterio | Netflix

While it would be a shame if Mysterio was not able to compete at the Royal Rumble this year, the ultimate goal for him has to be a return to WrestleMania.

Rey suffered a torn groin while wrestling a match on the final SmackDown ahead of last year's 'Showcase of the Immortals' and he wound up missing several months of action.

He was scheduled to face El Grande Americano at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas that weekend, who was still being portrayed by Chad Gable at the time, but Rey Fenix stepped in as a last-minute replacement. Albeit in a losing effort.

With the Royal Rumble just days away, we should hear something definitive on Mysterio's status for the show relatively soon. We'll provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

