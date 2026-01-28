CM Punk Did What His Rival Refused and Said Something Nice About Seth Rollins

It's no secret that Seth Rollins and CM Punk do not like each other, or at least that's what they want the public to believe.

Much to their credit, they do a great job of committing to the bit (if it is a bit) off-screen, but The Best in the World has now proven that he is capable of saying something nice about his bitter rival. Well... sort off.

Punk and his wife, AJ Lee, appeared on a new episode of Hot Ones Versus on Tuesday. The spin-off of the popular YouTube interview series pits two celebrities against one another, and they must choose between answering deeply personal questions or eating so-called 'death wings'.

CM Punk | Netflix

Speaking as a casual fan, Punk and Lee put together one of the more entertaining episodes of the series. The reigning World Heavyweight Champion did not hold back in expressing his feelings about certain national monuments or past opponents. He flat-out called WWE Champion Drew McIntyre the c-word at one point.

Their conversation naturally steered toward Seth Rollins after Lee was asked to list her six grandfathers (Mount Rushmore) of women's superstars. The former Divas Champion named Becky Lynch from the current generation of female wrestlers, which reminded Punk of the Hot Ones Versus episode that featured The Man and her 'extremely hot husband'.

Rollins was challenged that day to say something nice about CM Punk or eat a wing, and almost immediately he chose to battle the heat. Punk called him a 'little b----' for that decision.

Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch | WWE

CM Punk did what Seth Rollins refused to do

When asked by a producer what Punk would do if the shoe were on the other foot, he responded by saying, "I would just gleefully say he really punched above his weight. That's nice right?"

That's more of a compliment to Becky than it is to Rollins, but we'll say it still counts. Punk ultimately lost the Hot Ones challenge to his wife by a final score of 3-0. Lee managed to escape the spice altogether after Punk sacrificed his own taste buds and ate the lone wing that AJ was tasked with ingesting.

And who said chivalry was dead?

Punk closed out the episode by saying he would be at the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia this weekend, even though he's not currently on the card. AJ Lee is also rumored to be making her return to the ring on Saturday to continue her program with Becky Lynch.

