Ian Riccaboni Re-Signs With AEW, ROH
Ian Riccaboni is staying with AEW and Ring of Honor.
The longtime commentator announced on his Bluesky account Tuesday evening that he has re-signed with AEW/ROH. Riccaboni has been part of the ROH broadcast team since 2014 and signed with AEW in 2023 after Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor.
Currently, Ian Riccaboni does commentary for all ROH broadcasts alongside Caprice Coleman and occasionally commentates on AEW TV shows and PPVs. In a follow-up post to his announcement, he clarified that his new deal "changes nothing". He'll still be working "ROH all the time, AEW when the moment calls."
Riccaboni is also a member of the Salisbury Township School District School Board and has pledged to donate a portion of his earnings from his new contract to the Salisbury Youth Association to provide support for low-income youth who want to play sports.
On his Bluesky account, Riccaboni has been vocal in recent weeks about how happy he is to be All Elite:
Catching up on Dynamite and between Hanger and Brody, unconditional support for our LGBTQIA+ wrestlers, staff, crew, and fans during Pride Month and every month, and celebrating Juneteenth, I've never been more confident I picked the right team to play for and I'm glad that they will have me.- @ianriccaboni.com on Bluesky, June 19
