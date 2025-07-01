WWE Reportedly Showing Interest In Multiple Soon-To-Be AEW Free Agents
WWE has already acquired several former AEW talents who found themselves on the open market this year, but the signing spree may not be over yet.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported last month that Private Party and Danhausen's AEW contracts would soon be expiring, and that WWE management had preliminary interest in adding Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy to the company's tag team ranks.
The folks over have BodySlam have now corroborated that Fightful report and they added Tuesday morning that WWE also has interest in the very nice, very evil tooth enthusiast known as Danhausen. Perhaps out of fear of being cursed. It's too soon to say for sure.
"There’s major WWE interest in both Danhausen and Private Party, and their AEW deals are believed to be up imminently," Mark from BodySlam said. "Sources indicate movement could happen sooner rather than later, especially with WWE’s current appetite for fresh-but-TV-ready talent."
BodySlam also noted that the AEW contracts of Chris Jericho, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker and broadcasting extraordinaire Renee Paquette are all set to expire before 2025 comes to an end, but nothing else was mentioned about those specific talents.
Former AEW stars Penta, Rey Fenix, Aleister Black, Rusev, Ricky Saints and Blake Monroe were all picked up by WWE this year, not long after they hit free agency.
