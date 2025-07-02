Updated Starrcast Lineup For AEW All In Texas Weekend
All the stars are aligning for Starrcast during All In Texas weekend.
The convention, which began during the original All In weekend in 2018, returns July 11 and 12 at the Sheraton Arlington Hotel in Arlington, Texas. The 2-day event will feature talent from AEW, wrestling legends, international stars, indie standouts, and other wrestling-related figures.
Top AEW names announced for this year’s convention include both the men’s and women’s world champions Jon Moxley and “Timeless” Toni Storm, plus legends like Sting and Bryan Danielson.
In addition to the AEW stars slated for Starrcast, Monty Brown, Ric Flair, Kevin Von Erich, and many others are scheduled for this year’s event.
Read below for the full updated list of announced Starrcast participants.
AEW Participants
- AEW World Champion Jon Moxley
- AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm and Luther
- Owen Hart Men’s Tournament winner “Hangman” Adam Page
- AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada
- Sting
- Bryan Danielson
- Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana
- The Hurt Syndicate (MJF, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP)
- AEW World Trios Champions The Opps (Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs)
- Ricochet
- Mark Briscoe
- Paragon (TNT Champion Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly)
- The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, ROH World TV Champion Nick Wayne, Mother Wayne, and Kip Sabian)
- Konosuke Takeshita
- Josh Alexander
- Mina Shirakawa
- Kris Statlander
- “Speedball” Mike Bailey
- Kevin Knight
- Willow Nightingale
- FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler)
- Brody King
- Julia Hart
- TayJay (Anna Jay and Tay Melo)
- Nigel McGuinness
- Renee Paquette
- RJ City
- Daniel Garcia
- Skye Blue
- Megan Bayne
- Penelope Ford
- Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona)
- Yuka Sakazaki
- Jake “The Snake” Roberts
- Big Bill and Bryan Keith
- Blake Christian
- Big Boom AJ and Big Justice
- Jeff Jarrett and Karen Jarrett
- The Von Erichs (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Marshall Von Erich and Ross Von Erich)
- Christopher Daniels
- Paul Wight
- Dustin Rhodes
- Queen Aminata
- Hologram
- The Beast Mortos
- Kiera Hogan
- Diamante
- The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver)
- Max Caster
- Alex Abrahantes
- Bryce Remsburg
- Aubrey Edwards
- Lance Archer
- Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin)
- “Smart” Mark Sterling
- Jay Lethal
- Serpentico
Also Appearing
- Ric Flair
- Kevin Von Erich
- Dory Funk Jr
- Monty Brown
- RVD
- Mickie James
- Hechicero
- Stan Hansen
- Joey Janela
- “Cowboy” James Storm
- The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay)
- Shotzi Blackheart
- Elayna Black (formerly NXT’s Cora Jade)
- John Layfield
- Tito Santana
- The Rhodes Brothers (Wayne Rhodes and Wyatt Rhodes)
- Priscilla Kelly (formerly NXT’s Gigi Dolin)
- Blue Panther
- Matt Cardona
- Brian Myers
- Mark Henry
- Curry Man
- Indi Hartwell
Participants will be available for meet & greets, pro photo ops, or both. Ticket information and days/times of talent participation are on the Starrcast website. According to the convention’s X account, a final schedule and information on panel discussions will be released in the coming days.
The Latest On AEW, WWE & More
Ric Flair Shares Graphic Photos Ahead Of Cancer Surgery
WWE Reportedly Showing Interest In Multiple Soon-To-Be AEW Free Agents
Zack Sabre Jr. Recaptures IWGP World Heavyweight Championship At Tanahashi Jam