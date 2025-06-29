Zack Sabre Jr. Recaptures IWGP World Heavyweight Championship At Tanahashi Jam
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has a new top champion.
In a Japanese TV exclusive that was unavailable to overseas fans, Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Hirooki Goto to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship for the second time in the semi-main event of the Tanahashi Jam.
Earlier this year, at February's New Beginning in Osaka, Goto ended Sabre's 120-day reign to capture NJPW's top title after nine attempts in 18 years. The two had a rematch at Windy City Riot in April that ended in an inconclusive double pin. Their third match at the Tanahashi Jam leaves their current match series tied at 1-1-1.
The Tanahashi Jam was a special event that was exclusively available on TV Asahi, NJPW's Japanese broadcast partner. Most major NJPW events are streamed on NJPW World so the decision to have a major title change on a show that wasn't available to a large part of NJPW's audience has baffled many fans.
Up next for the King of Sports is their 35th annual G1 Climax round robin tournament, featuring new champion Sabre, former champion Goto, NJPW president and "Ace" Hiroshi Tanahashi for the final time, AEW/NJPW/DDT star Konosuke Takeshita, and 16 other wrestlers. The tournament is scheduled to take place from July 19 to August 17.
MORE: NJPW Signs Olympic Gold Medalist Judoka Aaron Wolf, Announces Debut Event
After the conclusion of G1 Climax 35, the roster will head to the U.K. for the AEW and NJPW co-produced Forbidden Door London in the O2 Arena on August 25. Zack Sabre Jr. was born and raised in England and became the first British wrestler to win the G1 Climax tournament last year during G1 Climax 34.
