Tony Khan Gives Update On Adam Cole Following AEW Worlds End Appearance

Fans who tuned in to AEW Worlds End Saturday night were gifted a nice surprise during the Zero Hour broadcast.

Adam Cole made a virtual appearance to give the pre-show panel his professional analysis on the Continental Classic, and after making his predictions, said he was hopeful the AEW faithful would be able to see more of him in 2026.

The former TNT Champion has been out of action ever since he had to bow out of his title defense against Kyle Fletcher at All In: Texas. At the time, Cole hinted at the possibility of retirement amid what was later determined to be concussion-related issues.

Tony Khan was asked about Cole's appearance during the Worlds End post-show media scrum by our Zack Heydorn, but the AEW President was unable to provide much of an update on the possibility that he's back in front of an audience more frequently in the new year.

“There’s certainly no pressure," Khan said. "I was just really happy to hear from Adam Cole and I thought the fans would be so happy to see him."

Khan put over Cole’s importance to the company but said that it was essential for him to step away over the summer to prioritize his health and well-being.

Adam Cole the broadcaster?

Adam Cole | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

"We want Adam Cole to be involved in AEW, and I don’t have any health updates other than to say you can see he’s doing well and he’s excited about AEW." Tony Khan said before briefly recapping what was an excellent Continental Classic.

"With Adam Cole... since we last heard from him when he had to vacate the TNT Championship at AEW All In Texas, it was a sad moment, it was a hard moment for a lot of the fans and for a lot of us in AEW, so we were so happy to hear from him tonight at AEW Worlds End."

Media scrum co-host Renee Paquette then chimed in by saying that Cole is a very good analyst, to which Tony replied with a smile, "He’s very good, right? Excellent host.”

While there are more questions than answers regarding the future of Adam Cole, it certainly sounds like there could be more broadcasting work for him 2026, should he choose to go down that path. We'll provide more information on Cole's recovery, just as soon as a new update is available.

