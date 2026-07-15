Injured AEW Star Teases Potential Return

It appears that another injured former AEW Champion is ready to return to the ring.

Unfortunately, injuries in professional wrestling will never go away. From botched maneuvers to freak accidents, men and women can be sidelined from action in the blink of an eye.

While some injuries turn out to be minor, like the recent injury to Willow Nightingale, other injuries can take a wrestler out of the ring for much longer.

One AEW wrestler in particular suffered a freak injury almost 18 months ago. While fans believed this wrestler wouldn't be sidelined for long, the injury turned out to be much worse than initially thought. Thankfully, it appears this wrestler is finally ready to step back in the ring.

Buddy Matthews | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Buddy Matthews teases his return to AEW

Former AEW World Trios Champion Buddy Matthews was on an upward trajectory in the company back in early 2025. He had earned a shot to challenge Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Championship in his home country at Grand Slam: Australia.

Unfortunately for Matthews, the worst-case scenario unfolded as he stepped into the ring; he suffered a freak ankle injury. Despite this, Matthews still worked the match but ultimately lost to the Rainmaker. Since then, Matthews has struggled with setbacks from his injury, as multiple surgeries were required to address it. But it appears we finally have some good news on this front.

Buddy Matthews took to his Instagram page this afternoon to post a picture of himself in the ring with the following caption that teases his potential in-ring return for AEW:

"The Devil signed the clearance. Hell stamped its approval. No more barriers. Only timing," Buddy Matthews said in a post.

AEW's landscape has changed since Matthews has been gone

When Matthews suffered his ankle injury last year, the Hounds of Hell were on the rise as one of the new factions in AEW. The group was formed from the remaining members of the House of Black following the departure of Malakai Black, who decided to return to WWE.

Brody King, Julia Hart, and Matthews shifted into fan favorites following the formation of the Hell Hounds, and momentum was certainly on the group's side. But 18 months later, Brody King has broken out from the group, not only having a successful AEW World Tag Team Title run with Bandido, but also emerging as a top singles act for the company as well.

Julia Hart has shifted away from her alliance with King to join up with Skye Blue and AEW Women's World Champion Thekla in the Triangle of Madness.

With King and Hart in much different places than they were 18 months ago, it will be very interesting to see where Buddy Matthews fits into the current landscape of AEW when he makes his return to the squared circle.