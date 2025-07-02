Jeff Hardy Opens Up About How AEW Run Ended: "I Think I Never Got A Fair Chance"
Jeff Hardy takes full blame for how things ended for him in AEW.
During an interview with Ariel Helwani alongside his brother Matt, Jeff opened up on the guilt and shame he has about his AEW run. Hardy said it was his fault, but that he didn't get a fair shot at redemption with the company either.
"My personal problems. Getting in trouble with the law. I think I never got a fair chance to redeem myself. Coming back, at least that's how I felt. I totally understood why they didn't want to give me that chance. They probably can't trust me. I'm just a liability.
Hardy continued:
I was telling myself all these terrible things about getting what I got and getting arrested again. There is so much guilt and shame involved in that. Naturally, I beat myself up about it. I just don't think we ever had a fair chance because of that. I blame myself all the time.
The Hardys are currently working in TNA and have appeared this year on NXT because of the partnership that WWE has with TNA. In the same interview with Helwani, Matt Hardy spoke on wanting a final run inside WWE proper. Hardy did not give hints as to when or if that run was likely to materialize.
Since their return to TNA, The Hardys have won the TNA Tag Team Championships and defended them for the first time ever on an episode of NXT.
Matt and Jeff Hardy have held multiple tag team championships in WWE and were WCW Tag Team Champions as well.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
AEW Dynamite Preview (7/2/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Major AEW Star’s Return Reportedly ‘Imminent’ Ahead Of All In: Texas
WWE SmackDown SPOILERS [7/4/25]: Two Major Returns As SNME, Evolution Build Continues
AEW President Tony Khan Compares Sting To Tom Cruise While Discussing Retirement Tour