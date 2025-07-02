AEW President Tony Khan Compares Sting To Tom Cruise While Discussing Retirement Tour
When you compare Sting to other icons of American culture, Tom Cruise may not be the first name that comes to mind. Then again, you're not Tony Khan.
The AEW President and CEO was on the Rich Eisen Show Tuesday to promote the 300th episode of AEW Dynamite, 100th episode of Collision and All In Texas, and the topic of Sting's retirement tour this past year came up.
Sting wrestled his final match at AEW Revolution 2024 in a grand spectacle that saw numerous tributes to his Hall of Fame career, appearances by his own son's dressed in classic Sting attire, incredibly high risk stunts and Sting going out on top by retaining the AEW World Tag Team Championships alongside Darby Allin.
Tony Khan told Rich Eisen that Sting's retirement match is definitely his proudest moment as a pro wrestling booker to date.
"He didn't ask for that. He didn't demand it. I don't think he wanted it, but I felt like Sting deserved it. Sting and Darby Allen versus the Young Bucks for the World Tag Team Championship at AEW Revolution, I think is the greatest retirement match ever. And I think Sting really did the work on the retirement run, because Sting to me is like the Tom Cruise of professional wrestling."
The Sting, Tom Cruise comparison might draw a few raised eyebrows, but Khan went on to explain and made some valid points.
"Tom Cruise in recent years has become this insane stunt man. The greatest stunt actor of all-time and that was Sting in his final years. And everybody who's ever watched a movie knows Tom Cruise. Everybody who's ever watched a wrestling match, knows Sting. They both into their sixties, they kind of still look the same. They both went really hard and became crazy stunt men and did I think the best work of their career into their sixties."
While Sting has already left his boots in the ring, The Icon is getting ready to retire his trademark face paint and ring gear. He's already half way through his '2025 Now or Never' convention tour, where once that's concluded, he'll be done making public appearances dressed in full Sting attire.
Sting is scheduled to be at Starrcast Texas next weekend as part of the AEW All In Texas festivities.
