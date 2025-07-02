AEW Dynamite Preview (7/2/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
There are several huge matches on tap for a historic episode of AEW Dynamite at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.
Wednesday’s edition marks the 300th episode of Dynamite, which is an impressive achievement for the Tony Khan-led company that aimed to change professional wrestling when it debuted its weekly flagship show in October 2019 on TNT.
This particular episode is one that could play a significant role in how things unfold in a few weeks at AEW All In: Texas.
Kazuchika Okada, who is set to face legendary rival Kenny Omega for the inaugural AEW Unified Championship at the event, must first step into the ring with another old foe.
Kota Ibushi made his surprising return to AEW television on the June 21 edition of Collision to fight for Omega against the Don Callis Family, and he’s coming off a successful first match back after defeating Trent Beretta on last week’s Dynamite.
Okada and Ibushi will wrestle each other for the first time since the NJPW G1 Climax in October 2021, and it figures to be an interesting showdown that could require Omega to make his own return to save the other half of the Golden Lovers from the Don Callis Family.
Speaking of champions, Mercedes Mone is set to defend one of her six current titles as the puts the TBS Championship on the line against Mina Shirakawa.
These two clashed at Wrestle Dynasty back in January, where Mone defeated Shirakawa in a Winner Takes All Match for both the Strong Women’s Championship and Undisputed British Women’s Championship.
Mone will face Toni Storm at All In: Texas in the most anticipated women's match in AEW history to try add the AEW Women’s Championship to her collection, but Shirakawa may have something to say about that in her quest for revenge.
Also announced is a match with Casino Gauntlet implications.
After Mark Briscoe won a 4-Way Match a week ago to earn the No. 1 spot, it’ll be MJF, Anthony Bowens, Brody King, and AR Fox fighting for the opportunity to be the No. 2 entrant. Briscoe and MJF exchanged heated words on last week’s Dynamite, so it would be quite a fascinating scenario if the two men start the high-stakes match at All In: Texas.
However, with MJF having the backing of The Hurt Syndicate, can anyone stand between him and his goal of regaining the AEW World Championship?
The current champion might also have some business to handle on this landmark Dynamite, as Jon Moxley once again got the upper hand on Hangman Page by choking him with a chain.
What’s next in this personal rivalry ahead of a potential career-defining match for both Moxley and Page at All In: Texas?
Elsewhere, there's a special "Heroes vs. Villains" six-man tag team match sponsored by the Superman film from Warner Bros. Pictures that releases on July 11, with ROH World Champion Bandido set to team with Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong to face Konosuke Takeshita and The Young Bucks.
AEW has also promoted an appearance from the cast on Dynamite.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite:
How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:
TV Channel: TBS
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Dynamite Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Dynamite Location:
Location: Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA
AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):
Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi
Mina Shirakawa vs. Mercedes Mone (c) for the AEW TBS Championship
MJF vs. Anthony Bowens vs. Brody King vs. AR Fox in a 4-Way Match to earn the No. 2 spot in the Casino Gauntlet at All In: Texas
Bandido, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong vs. Konosuke Takeshita and The Young Bucks in a "Heroes vs. Villains" Six-Man Tag Team Match
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw Superstar Early Favorite To Win Women's Battle Royal At WWE Evolution
WWE SmackDown SPOILERS [7/4/25]: Two Major Returns As SNME, Evolution Build Continues
Sting Reveals Why He Hasn't Watched His AEW Retirement Match Back
Saraya Responds To Latest Speculation About Paige Returning To WWE