WWE SmackDown SPOILERS [7/4/25]: Two Major Returns As SNME, Evolution Build Continues
After a lengthy trip over to Saudi Arabia and back, WWE talent and crew have themselves a well deserved week off.
With this Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown falling on the 4th of July, the company decided to film the show at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh after Monday's episode of Raw went off the air. Thus the reason for yesterday's rare 6 p.m. ET start time for WWE's flagship show.
The build to both Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution are ramping up quickly with both shows taking place next weekend in Atlanta. This Friday's episode of SmackDown will feature two major returns that will set a couple of major matches, one for SNME and the other for Evolution.
The following spoilers are courtesy of John Clark, who was at the joint taping Monday night in Pittsburgh, and are limited in scope.
SmackDown Match Results:
Drew McIntyre returned to SmackDown and interrupted the opening promo exchange between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. The segment led to McIntyre and Orton being booked for Saturday Night's Main Event.
Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair defeated Piper Niven & Alba Fyre and Michin & B-Fab to qualify for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way at Evolution.
The Wyatt Sicks defeated Chris Sabin, Montez Ford, Johnny Gargano, & Berto in an 8-Match Tag Team Match.
WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus made her return during a Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill promo exchange. Stratus will face Stratton for the WWE Women's Champion at Evolution.
Andrade & Rey Fenix defeated Fraxiom.
Jacob Fatu & Jimmy Uso defeated Solo Sikoa & JC Mateo.
