Major AEW Star’s Return Reportedly ‘Imminent’ Ahead Of All In: Texas
Will a top AEW star be returning to the company before All In: Texas?
AEW is set to hold its biggest show of the year on July 12 at Globe Life Field, with the event to be headlined by Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Championship against ‘Hangman’ Adam Page.
Also announced thus far is Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega for the inaugural AEW Unified Championship, Toni Storm defending the AEW Women’s Championship against Mercedes Mone, and both a Men’s and Women’s Casino Gauntlet.
However, it appears that a potential return could also impact the All In: Texas card.
According to Fightful Select, a source within AEW has stated that Darby Allin will be back with the company “imminently” after completing his Mount Everest climb. That same source noted that they would be “shocked” if Allin is not involved at All In: Texas in some capacity.
Allin was reportedly relatively unscathed after his Everest expedition and is “in shape to compete” if necessary.
Fightful adds the the original hope was that Allin would have been ready to return for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament - which was won by Page - but that proved to be an “unrealistic” goal early on in his trek.
Allin’s most recent match was over six months ago in Continental Classic Gold League action against Ricochet on the December 22 edition of Dynamite.
Allin had to delay his original plans to climb Everest early last year after suffering a broken foot during a match in March.
AEW will celebrate its 300th episode of Dynamite on tonight's show in Ontario, California.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Tony Khan Reveals Reason For AEW All In Venue Change In 2025, Confirms 2026 Location
AEW Dynamite Preview (7/2/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
WWE SmackDown SPOILERS [7/4/25]: Two Major Returns As SNME, Evolution Build Continues
AEW President Tony Khan Compares Sting To Tom Cruise While Discussing Retirement Tour