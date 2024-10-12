Jimmy Jacobs Reportedly Resigns From AEW
AEW producer, writer, and former ROH star, Jimmy Jacobs has reportedly resigned from the company.
Fightful Select is reporting that Jacobs left the company this week and stated burn out as the reason for his departure. According to the report, internally, AEW is treating the move as a way to freshen up the product and the writing team.
The move comes after AEW Dynamite suffered it's worst viewership in history this week. The show was moved from Wednesday to Tuesday to acomodate the MLB Playoffs on TBS. The show was headlined by a tag team match that pitted Bryan Danielson & Wheeler Yuta against Claudio Castagnoli & PAC. The show ran up against NXT for one hour because of the shift.
This week's show was also the go-home Dynamite before AEW WrestleDream PPV. That PPV is headlined by Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.
MORE: AEW Parent Company Revealed In Lawsuit Filing
Jimmy Jacobs is an independent pro wrestling legend and former ROH World Tag Team Champion. He joined the AEW writing team last summer. Prior to that, he had been working with Impact Wrestling.
Jacobs famously was a part of the WWE writing team from 2015 to 2017 and was responsible for crafting the List of KO segment between Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho ahead of their match at WrestleMania 33.