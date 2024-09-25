Mercedes Moné Blames Vince McMahon For WWE Exit
Ahead of tonight's AEW Grand Slam, Mercedes Moné appeared on New York City radio station Power 105.1's show 'The Breakfast Club'.
In the interview, Moné claims personal issues with Vince McMahon led her to leave WWE, though she opted not to mention him by name, instead referring to him as "The Chairman".
I left for many different reasons... A lot of personal stuff happened with myself and the Chairman at the time and I didn’t like how he talked to me and how I was, you know, talked down to. I was like, ‘It’s time to legit listen to your soul and your heart.’ There was a light that came to me and I left WWE.
She added:
“It was enough for the source of my light to come into my body and go ‘If you stay, that’s not okay. This is for the rest of your life. What are you going to teach your kids? What are you going to teach people?’ If you’re feeling like this from words, after being here for ten years, you have to stand up for yourself.’ That’s what I did. The same light that came to me when I was 10 years old [when I got into wrestling] saying ‘This is your sole purpose this is what you’re going to do.’ Another light came to me being like ‘You gotta walk away and do something better for yourself.'
Moné and Naomi made quite a scene when they walked out of a Raw episode in 2002. The pair were later suspended by WWE indefinitely.
While 'Mr. McMahon' is no longer at WWE, Mone doesn't believe she'll be making her way back any time soon.
I don’t think so. I feel like I have the best relationship with AEW right now and it’s legit, I’m living my dreams and it’s the best place I’ve ever been mentally and physically and to be able to have new dreams after being in the industry for 14 years, it’s the best feeling in the world so, AEW is my home right now.
Watch the full interview below.