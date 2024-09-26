Wrestling On FanNation

MVP Debuts In AEW On Grand Slam; Ready To Talk "Business"

Prince Nana better watch his back as MVP has his sights set on representing Swerve Strickland

Rick Ucchino

MVP is All Elite and wants to represent Swerve Strickland
MVP is All Elite.

The former WWE wrestler and manager made his All Elite Wrestling debut Wednesday night at AEW Grand Slam when he interrupted Prince Nana during his update on the health of Swerve Strickland.

In an interview with Tony Schiavone, Nana said that nothing can stop Swerve mentally. He called him the most dangerous man in AEW. Physically, however, the former AEW World Champion is not ready to return.

It was when Nana began diving into Swerve's recovery from the injuries he suffered against Hangman Adam Page at All Out in Chicago that a familiar voice came across the loud speaker at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

MVP emerged from the left tunnel, dressed to impress with cane in hand. He said he agreed with Nana's assessment that Swerve Strickland is the most dangerous man in All Elite Wrestling. He said the success of his first eight months of 2024 will be studied for years to come. The events of recent weeks, in MVP's opinion though, are the fault of management.

He blamed Nana for Swerve losing his AEW World Championship, his childhood home and for being unable to compete at present time. MVP handed Nana his card and said to tell Swerve, that he's ready to talk "business."

That final line was a not so subtle reference to the Hurt Business stable that MVP managed during his latest run in WWE.

Fightful Select has confirmed that MVP has officially signed a contract with AEW. Could free agents Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin be next? Time will tell.

