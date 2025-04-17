Josh Alexander Makes His AEW Debut On Spring Break Thru Episode Of Dynamite
Josh Alexander made his AEW debut on this week's Spring Break Thru special edition of AEW Dynamite.
Alexander was the wild card entrant into the Owen Hart Cup Tournament and faced Adam Page in the second match on the show. Alexander lost to Page with a small package rollup and failed to advance in the tournament. After the match, Alexander took out Page, so Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher could attack him. It was unclear as to whether or not Alexander officially joined the Callis group.
Alexander is a former Impact World Champion, X-Division Champion, and Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champion. He was with Impact Wrestling and TNA until his contract ended in February of this year. Alexander became the face of TNA in the six years he was there.
There are dream matches galore for Alexander in AEW. Jon Moxley, Will Ospreay, Cope, Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, The Young Bucks, and many other current AEW stars would make for memorable first-time bouts or nostalgic rematches from other promotions.
MORE: Tony Khan Responds To AEW Booking Criticism As Dynamite Surpasses WCW Nitro's TV Run (Exclusive)
As the match happened on television, Tony Khan announced that Alexander had officially signed with AEW.
"It’s official. Josh Alexander is All Elite," Khan announced on X. "Don’t miss Josh Alexander’s AEW debut vs Hangman Page tonight in the Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal, live on Wednesday Night Spring Break Thru right NOW!"
