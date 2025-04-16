Triple H Reveals If Travis Scott Is Headed To WWE WrestleMania 41
While many people have been wondering if The Rock will return to WWE television for WrestleMania 41 weekend, let's not forget about the third man in the Elimination Chamber beat down of Cody Rhodes.
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque was a guest this week on the Ankler Podcast and confirmed that rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer Travis Scott will be in Las Vegas for WrestleMania.
“Travis is a kid in a candy store... He’ll be at WrestleMania. A lot of people will be at WrestleMania."
“There’s a saying here that everything in Vegas stays in Vegas, but this will be the one event that whatever happens in Vegas over WrestleMania weekend will be heard worldwide.”- Paul Levesque
Scott was last seen in a WWE ring back at Elimination Chamber in Toronto. He took part in the assault that sent shockwaves across the professional wrestling landscape.
Moments after John Cena turned heel with one swift low blow to the WWE Champion, the multi-time Grammy Award nominee helped hold the American Nightmare down so The Rock and Cena could lash Rhodes with a custom made weight belt. Scott himself then threw in a few good shots of his own, one of which left Cody with a bruised and swollen eye.
“That's wrestling,” Rhodes recently told Complex. “I am not mad so much, but I am looking and my eyes are open for what we inevitably, what we'll call a receipt.”
Sounds like Cody Rhodes may get his opportunity for a receipt this Saturday or Sunday night in Las Vegas, but he'll ultimately need to focus on the task at hand. And that's defeating John Cena in the main event to retain the WWE Championship.
As of this writing, there has been no confirmation as to whether The Final Boss will be at Allegiant Stadium this weekend for the 'Showcase of the Immortals.'
